U/E Regional Directorate to act on President’s intervention for dismissed Chiana students

Madam Anne Estella Kye-eebo, the Acting Upper East Regional Director of Education, Friday said a stakeholder- meeting will be held to device the way forward after the President’s intervention in the dismissal of the eight girls from the Chiana Senior High School.

“The President is the father of all, and he has spoken, so there is nothing I can do than to obey. Besides, I am a mother, and they are my children,” she said.

“We all want the development of the region, but it is not only my decision to act… we must also meet the stakeholders involved to know what to do.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intervened in the disciplinary action taken against the eight, now final year students at the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The affected students were summarily dismissed by the Ghana Education Service on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, for using unprintable words on the President in a viral video in November 2022.

The girls were identified, and investigation conducted by the Ghana Education Service (GES), and were consequently dismissed, to serve as deterrent to others, for breaching the principles and standards of the education system.

But a statement issued by the Ministry of Education and signed by Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, the Spokesperson of the Ministry, said the President had intervened and asked for alternative punishment for the affected students.

“The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intervened in the above subject after his attention was drawn to it,” it said.

“Consequently, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has directed the GES to consider an alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal.”

The affected students, after they were served their dismissal letters, remorsefully begged the President for forgiveness in another video, stating that they had learnt their lessons and promised to be of good behaviour.

“Education is our life, and we regret whatever we have done because most of us are orphans and we do not know where we are going. We are ready to do anything to enable us to stay in school and learn and prepare for our examination” they said.