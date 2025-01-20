U-Fresh Unveils Product Range, Signs James Gardiner As Brand Ambassador

U-Fresh, a leading brand in the beverage industry, has officially launched a new range of products alongside the announcement of celebrated actor James Gardiner as its brand ambassador.

The grand event was held at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra, marking a significant milestone for the company, which prides itself on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

The Managing Director of the company, Theresa Deng, highlighted the brand’s dedication to innovation and its mission to inspire positive change.

“The unveiling of our new brand ambassador, James Gardiner, embodies the values and spirit of U-Fresh. His inspiring story and passion for excellence resonate with our vision for a brighter future,” she stated.

Theresa Deng further invited customers to join U-Fresh on this transformative journey, emphasizing the company’s commitment to promoting healthy living and community impact.

Theresa Deng expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “James Gardiner’s name is refreshing—just like our brand, U-Fresh. We are honored to have him represent us as we aim to create a positive impact in the market.”

Although U-Fresh has been operating in Ghana for over a decade, this marks a strategic effort to expand its reach and engage more consumers.

The company hopes the collaboration with Gardiner will enhance its visibility and boost sales across its product range, which includes soya milk, Keep Fit water, and a variety of juice drinks.

Beyond providing quality and affordable products, U-Fresh is also committed to community development.

“We aim to do more social activities to support the community and ensure our customers continue to enjoy our products,” Deng added.

The partnership underscores U-Fresh’s dedication to blending business growth with social responsibility, promising a refreshing future for both the brand and its consumers.

Expressing gratitude for his new role, James Gardiner remarked, “Thank you so much for having me on this journey. I promise to do my best to help expand U-Fresh’s brand and inspire our customers.”

Guest speaker, Mr. Anthony Dadzie, reflected on U-Fresh’s remarkable growth and its contribution to Ghana’s economy.

“From its humble beginnings as a distributorship, U-Fresh has transformed into a thriving enterprise with a state-of-the-art industrial complex. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has not only fueled economic growth but also created thousands of jobs,” he said.

Anthony Dadzie praised U-Fresh’s innovative approach, noting the company’s ability to balance tradition with modernity.

“Their beverages are not just refreshing but also rooted in tradition, offering a unique blend that caters to evolving tastes,” he added.

U-Fresh’s latest product range is designed to meet the evolving preferences of consumers while maintaining the brand’s promise of quality.

The launch signifies yet another chapter in U-Fresh’s story of innovation and resilience.

As U-Fresh embarks on this new phase, the collaboration with James Gardiner is expected to amplify the brand’s reach and impact.

The company remains committed to delivering exceptional products, promoting healthy lifestyles, and inspiring positive change across Ghana and beyond.

U-Fresh continues to position itself as a leader in the beverage industry, offering consumers quality and innovation in every sip.