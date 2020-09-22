Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
The United Nations (UN) plays a strategic role in the world and international cooperation is absolutely needed during the current novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, an Indonesian legislator said.

“By coordinating with international organizations especially with the World Health Organization (WHO), we can have the same protocols,” Deputy Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Board of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera, told Xinhua here Tuesday.

Unfortunately, a number of countries including the United States set a bad example by ignoring agreements they have made, and attacking the World Health Organization (WHO), Sera said, adding the United States did not give its annual contribution to the WHO.

According to him, the UN needs to prioritize its multilateral role by reforming and improving the current mechanism for realizing the democratization of international relations.

The legislator also mentioned the bilateral ties between China and Indonesia, saying that the two countries have good historical and fundamental relations in the framework of the UN in the world.

“The cooperation between the two countries can be a strong foundation to maintain the regional stability in ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

