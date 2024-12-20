U.S., African Development Bank and IFC Announce $45 Million Investment to Strengthen Vaccine Production in Africa

In a significant step towards enhancing public health and expanding vaccine access across Africa, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have jointly unveiled a $45 million financing package for VaxSen, a subsidiary of Senegal’s Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD).

The funding, announced on December 13, 2024, in Dakar in the presence of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, marks a pivotal moment in the continent’s efforts to improve local vaccine production and distribution.

The financing will bolster the production capacity at IPD’s MADIBA facility, a cutting-edge vaccine manufacturing hub, and strengthen local supply chains. This initiative aligns with the African Union’s Vision 2040, which aims to meet 60% of Africa’s vaccine needs locally by 2040. By expanding IPD’s ability to produce and distribute vaccines, the partnership supports critical health goals outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The collaboration brings together key stakeholders from across the public and private sectors to transform vaccine access in Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has committed to supporting the project as part of its 2030 Vision to enhance Africa’s pharmaceutical capabilities. The IFC, through its focus on private-sector solutions to global health challenges, and the DFC, with its $15 million loan and earlier technical assistance, are central to advancing local vaccine production. This partnership also provides opportunities for job creation and economic growth in Senegal and across the continent.

Ousmane Fall, Director of Non-Sovereign Operations at AfDB, emphasized the bank’s commitment to scaling local production capacities and supporting Africa’s pharmaceutical industry. IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop highlighted the importance of strengthening Africa’s healthcare infrastructure to better tackle future health challenges. DFC Deputy Director Nisha Biswal underscored the agency’s ongoing support to IPD’s MADIBA facility, which is expanding its vaccine manufacturing capacity to address a variety of public health needs beyond yellow fever vaccines.

Dr. Amadou Sall, CEO of IPD, expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating that it moves Africa closer to vaccine sovereignty. Assietou Diouf, CEO of VaxSen, reinforced the commitment to innovation and equitable vaccine distribution, marking this investment as a key milestone in delivering sustainable healthcare solutions across the continent.

The $45 million investment represents a crucial step in strengthening Africa’s ability to meet its vaccine needs, improve health resilience, and reduce reliance on imports, paving the way for a healthier, more self-sufficient future for the continent.