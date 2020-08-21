Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday denounced the U.S. attempt to trigger snapback of UN sanctions on Iran as “unlawful.”

“All parties to the JCPOA, the Security Council member states and international jurists all share the view that the U.S. is no longer a party to the JCPOA, and Washington’s move has no basis as per the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA,” Zarif said in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

JCPOA refers to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal signed in 2015. The U.S. government led by President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in May 2018, triggering a tense standoff with Iran.

Zarif said that the latest U.S. move will have “dangerous consequences” for the international law, and will result in nothing but damaging international mechanisms and discrediting the UN Security Council.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Secretary General and the Security Council member states to fulfil their legal duties and counter the U.S. administration’s rogue behavior,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Recently, the U.S. attempts to invoke snapback sanctions against Iran, after its attempt to extend arms embargo against Iran failed. Snapback means restoration of all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran. Enditem