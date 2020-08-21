The handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry on June 16, 2020 shows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attending a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not in the picture) in Moscow, Russia, on June 16, 2020. The U.S. attempts to force Iran nuclear deal participants to renounce their obligations and to punish Tehran by illegitimate initiatives, including the arms embargo, have no prospects from the point of view of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday. (Sputnik via Xinhua) Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday denounced the U.S. attempt to trigger snapback of UN sanctions on Iran as “unlawful.”

“All parties to the JCPOA, the Security Council member states and international jurists all share the view that the U.S. is no longer a party to the JCPOA, and Washington’s move has no basis as per the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA,” Zarif said in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

JCPOA refers to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal signed in 2015. The U.S. government led by President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in May 2018, triggering a tense standoff with Iran.

Zarif said that the latest U.S. move will have “dangerous consequences” for the international law, and will result in nothing but damaging international mechanisms and discrediting the UN Security Council.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Secretary General and the Security Council member states to fulfil their legal duties and counter the U.S. administration’s rogue behavior,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Recently, the U.S. attempts to invoke snapback sanctions against Iran, after its attempt to extend arms embargo against Iran failed. Snapback means restoration of all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran. Enditem

