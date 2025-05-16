U.S. Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Fast-Track Deportation Policy

A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration’s bid to expedite deportations of migrants to third countries without evaluating safety risks, marking a significant legal setback for its immigration agenda.

On May 16, 2025, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld an injunction requiring migrants to have the opportunity to challenge removals if they face potential persecution, torture, or death in nations like Libya or El Salvador.

The injunction, initially imposed by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in April 2025, mandates individualized assessments for migrants under the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) revised deportation guidelines. The Justice Department argued the order hindered thousands of deportations and diplomatic negotiations, but the appellate court warned of “irreversible harm” if migrants were wrongfully sent to unsafe regions.

The ruling reinforces judicial oversight of executive immigration policies, emphasizing compliance with legal safeguards under U.S. and international law. It underscores the judiciary’s role in upholding due process, particularly the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to life-threatening conditions.

Legal experts note the decision could prompt further appeals, potentially reaching the Supreme Court. The case highlights ongoing tensions between immigration enforcement and judicial checks on executive power, mirroring broader debates over balancing national security with human rights protections.