U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decreased during the week ending July 17, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 14.2 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, 103,000 b/d less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 77.9 percent of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.1 million b/d. Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.8 million b/d.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 17.9 million b/d, down by 14.6 percent from the same period last year.

Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.6 million b/d, down by 9.5 percent from the same period last year.

Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.4 million b/d over the past four weeks, down by 9.8 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was down 47.7 percent compared with the same four-week period last year. Enditem

