U.S Defense Secretary and Zelensky Discuss Military Aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kiev on Monday on military aid for Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

At the talks, Zelensky briefed Austin about the current situation at the frontline of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and informed him of Ukraine’s strategic goals and priority needs.

Noting the importance of Austin’s visit to Kiev ahead of the 17th Ramstein meeting, Zelensky urged the United States and other partners to continue uninterrupted supplies of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Zelensky and Austin also discussed the security in the Black Sea and the functioning of the alternative Black Sea export corridor.

After the talks, Austin wrote on social media platform X that the United States and its allies will continue to support Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs and long-term defense requirements.

Later this week, Austin will host the 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format virtually from the Pentagon.

The United States has provided 44.2 billion U.S. dollars in military assistance to Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022, according to figures released by the U.S. Department of State.