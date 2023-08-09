U.S diplomat and Niger coup leaders meeting yield no results

U.S. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met Niger’s coup leaders to push for a solution to the current political crisis in Niger on Monday without achieving much.

The meeting with the self-proclaimed chief of defense of the July 26 coup Moussa Salaou Barmou and three of the colonels supporting him took place in Niger’s capital city of Niamey, Nuland told the press via a teleconference.

Nuland’s visit came as an ultimatum for the junta to release and re-empower the now deposed and detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum expired on Sunday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc comprising 15 West African nations, issued the ultimatum and threatened the use of force to “restore constitutional order” in Niger if the junta failed to comply.

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a statement dated Thursday, called for Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, “and for the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy.”

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of “certain foreign assistance programs” which he said were conditioned upon “democratic governance and respect for constitutional order.”