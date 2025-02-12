U.S. Egg Shortage Persists Amid Bird Flu Crisis

The United States is grappling with a worsening egg shortage that shows no signs of abating, as the nation endures the largest bird flu outbreak in a decade.

The disease has forced farmers to cull millions of chickens, a move that has driven egg prices to double since 2023. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average cost of a dozen large, grade-A eggs soared to $4.15 in December 2024—a 14 percent jump from November and a staggering 60 percent increase from the previous year. Wholesale prices have also hit new heights, with large white shell eggs reaching $8 per dozen, breaking previous records.

Economic observers note that more than 20 million egg-laying chickens perished last quarter due to the bird flu, suggesting that the shortage could persist for months. Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, warned that resolving the crisis could take six to nine months, as the impact is both intermittent and localized.

While high egg prices are clearly a burden on consumers—especially in a time when inflation for food and shelter is already a hot-button issue—senior economist Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research believes that, despite the visible cost to households, the overall economic impact remains relatively modest.

However, the persistent shortage and escalating prices may soon turn into a political flashpoint, particularly as the current administration faces scrutiny over its promises to curb inflation. With food and energy costs on everyone’s mind, the egg crisis is proving to be both a practical challenge and a potent symbol of the broader economic strains affecting daily life in America.