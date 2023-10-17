U.S., Egypt and Palestine to hold talk in Jordan on Israel-Hamas conflict

A four-way summit is scheduled to take place in Jordan on Wednesday, where King Abdullah II of Jordan, U.S. President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will come together to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, as per a statement from the Jordanian Royal Hashemite Court on Tuesday.

Additionally, King Abdullah will hold separate meetings with the U.S., Egyptian, and Palestinian leaders, with a focus on ending the Gaza conflict and addressing the broader regional concerns it raises, as well as facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The king will also host a three-way summit with the Egyptian and Palestinian presidents, the statement said, adding the main goal of these discussions is to evaluate the Gaza situation and jointly seek a political solution to revive the peace process.

On Oct. 7, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack by firing thousands of rockets on Israeli military targets and towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting extensive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Hamas militants also infiltrated Israeli territory and took hostages during the attack.

Some 1,300 people in Israel were killed in the attacks launched by Hamas, while Israeli attacks have killed 3,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to official figures from both sides.