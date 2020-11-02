An American citizen who was kidnapped in neighboring Niger last week has been rescued, the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria confirmed on Saturday.

With the combined efforts of the United States and Nigeria, the abducted American has been rescued recently by the U.S. military, and the United States is grateful to the great efforts the Nigerian side has made in the rescue, according to the statement.

Kidnapping and gunmen attacks frequently hit media headlines in Nigeria, the most populous African country. Both foreigners and high-profile Nigerians are usually targeted by assailants, who in most cases seek ransom in exchange for their release.