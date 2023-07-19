U.S extends US$6 million training support to Ghana Navy

The United States has extended training support worth $6 million to enable the Ghana Navy to improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The support, which includes equipment, projects and training, is expected to enhance the capability of the Navy to protect commercial activities, including shipping and fishing along the western African coast.

It will cover six projects at the Ghana Navy Training Command (NAVTRAC) in the Volta Region and its surrounding areas.

A statement issued by the US Embassy in Ghana said the $6.4 million support would equip the Ghana Navy Special Boat Squadron (SBS) to expand its offshore capabilities and provide training and naval infrastructure projects at the NAVTRAC.

These include two 38-foot DEFENDER Class Safe Boats for the SBS along with a U.S. Marine Forces Africa Equipping Kit for the boats, replacement of the NAVTRAC pontoon pier, construction of a mobile training camp to enable the SBS to train in diverse maritime environments.

As part of the assistance, a new classroom space is to be built at the Nutekpor Basic School located near NAVTRAC.

Additionally, an Engineering “Seabees” Detachment from U.S. Naval Forces Africa would be deployed to complete naval infrastructure construction projects and provide technical support to the Ghana Navy.

And a team of U.S. Special Operations Forces Africa Combat Divers would visit NAVTRAC this week to train alongside SBS.

The statement said as part of the development, Mrs. Virginia E. Palmer, the US Ambassador to Ghana, together with Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, senior officers of the Ghana Navy, and officials of the Ministry of Defense last Friday visited NAVTRAC to commission multiple projects.

“Our $48 million in security assistance to the Ghana Armed Forces this year includes substantial support for the Ghana Navy.

“Piracy and illegal fishing in the Gulf of Guinea pose a persistent threat to Ghana’s security and economic development. Better protected shipping means more reliable supply chains for the region and greater shared prosperity,” the statement quoted the Ambassador as saying.

The statement said the United States and Ghana continued to work closely to address regional security concerns, train together and share best practices.

It said such collaborations included supporting Ghana as host for FLINTLOCK 23 – U.S. AFRICOM’s large-scale, multinational military exercise which had a historic first Maritime Special Operations Task Unit at NAVTRAC- the African Lion and Obangame Express exercises.

U.S. Ambassador Palmer, Vice Admiral Amoama, and Danish Ambassador to Ghana Tom Norring cut the ribbon to commission U.S.-provided boats and naval equipment on July 14, 2024.