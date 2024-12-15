U.S. Extradites Nigerian National Abiola Kayode on Wire Fraud Charges

Abiola Kayode, 37, from Nigeria, has been extradited to the United States to face charges related to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

This follows his arrest in Ghana in April 2023, under a U.S. extradition request. Kayode appeared in the District of Nebraska on December 11, 2024, where he was detained pending trial. He had been on the FBI’s Most Wanted Cyber Criminal List for his role in a large-scale Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme.

The indictment alleges that between January 2015 and September 2016, Kayode and his co-conspirators defrauded businesses, including those in the District of Nebraska, out of more than $6 million. They executed the fraud by spoofing business executives’ email addresses to instruct employees to wire large sums of money. Kayode allegedly provided bank account details for these transactions, with the funds being routed through accounts controlled by him and his collaborators.

Several of Kayode’s co-conspirators have already been convicted, including Adewale Aniyeloye, who was sentenced to 96 months in 2019, and Alex Ogunshakin, who was sentenced to 45 months in October 2024 after being extradited from Nigeria. Other suspects remain at large.

FBI Omaha Special Agent Eugene Kowel emphasized that dismantling cyber-criminal groups is a top priority, and the agency, working with international law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue those involved in fraudulent schemes. The case, under investigation by the FBI, demonstrates the growing international collaboration to combat cybercrime.

Kayode’s extradition was facilitated by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and Ghanaian authorities, including the Ghana Police Service and INTERPOL. It is important to note that an indictment is merely an allegation, and Kayode is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.