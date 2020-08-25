U.S. first lady Melania Trump is set to take center stage on Tuesday night as the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) enters its second day.

She will speak from the White House’s Rose Garden, which was recently renovated under her supervision, and is expected to use her speech to appeal to women voters.

Her speech at the 2016 GOP convention was well-received but was later found to have included lines that closely resembled parts of what former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama said in a speech at the 2008 Democratic convention. A speechwriter later took the blame.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also speak during the second night of this year’s RNC.

His decision to give the speech, reportedly pre-recorded in Jerusalem, has drawn criticism for breaking decades of precedent keeping the country’s chief diplomat out of party politics.

Several U.S. lawmakers, state officials, and other members of the Trump family are also scheduled to address the virtual convention Tuesday night.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to make an appearance during the RNC program on Tuesday night, the theme of which is “Land of Opportunity.”

The president plans to make an appearance every night of the convention, leading up to his formal acceptance speech on Thursday night at the White House.

On Monday, the starting day of the RNC, 336 delegates gathered in person at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a state-by-state roll call that formally nominated Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 Republican presidential ticket.