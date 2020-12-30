A Chinese non-governmental association has resolutely opposed the distortion and smearing of the human rights situation in Tibet Autonomous Region in a U.S. funding bill for fiscal year 2021 that has been signed into law.

The bill made groundless accusations of the human rights situation in Tibet, said the China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetan Culture in a statement Wednesday. The association “will never accept and strongly opposes the U.S. practice,” the statement said.

This year marks the 69th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet. The autonomous region has made great progress in its human rights cause over the past 69 years, the statement said.