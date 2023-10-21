U.S has shown the desire to escalate Ukraine-Russia Conflict – Official

Washington’s supply of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine demonstrates its desire to provoke a further escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Alexei Zaitsev, deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Friday.

“On Oct. 17, it became known that the United States had recently secretly supplied Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles,” the deputy director said during a weekly briefing.

The United States doesn’t even think about the “devastating consequences” of its actions, Zaitsev said.

He noted that such actions further indicate that the current U.S. administration does not wish to seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but is rather using all its means to prevent Kiev’s military defeat.

ATACMS, or the Army Tactical Missile System, is a tactical ballistic missile manufactured by the U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin. It has a range of up to 190 miles (about 300 km), which means it can hit targets inside Russia.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson confirmed Tuesday that the United States transferred the missile system to Ukraine.