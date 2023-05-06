U.S. increases non-immigrant Visa fees May 30, 2023

Fees for United States nonimmigrant visas will increase worldwide on May 30, 2023.

A statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Accra said the increment will be applicable on new visa applications from May 30, 2023.

It said the fee for B1/B2 visas for business and tourist travel, F visas for international students, J exchange visitor visas, and other visa classes not requiring a petition will increase to $185 from $160.

The fee for petition-based non-immigrant categories (H, L, O, P, Q, and R), will increase to $205 from the previous $190.

“This fee increase is established by the Department of State in Washington, DC and will take effect equally at all US Embassies and Consulates around the world,” the statement said.

The statement said applicants who paid the visa fee before May 30, 2023, and scheduled an interview within 365 days of the payment would not be affected by the change

It also indicated that the interview will not be required to occur during that 365-day period, thus, applicants must schedule an appointment within 365 days.

The statement said all visa fee payments made on or after October 1, 2022, are valid for 365 days from the date a receipt is issued for payment of the fee.

Also, applicants must schedule an interview appointment or submit an interview waiver application within 365 days of paying the visa fee.

There would be no requirement for the interview to occur during that 365-day period.