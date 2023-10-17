U.S. is to be blamed for fuelling, expanding Israel-Hamas conflict – Iranian FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has blamed the United States for fueling and expanding the Israel-Hamas conflict by adopting “unconstructive policies” and providing support for Israel to launch more attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Monday when speaking with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell by phone, according to a statement released by Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Borrell said the expansion of the tension in the region was “very dangerous,” and called on all sides to exercise restraint.

He said the EU would continue its efforts to put an end to the conflict and underlined the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors in order to send aid to civilians in Gaza. He also stressed Iran’s important role in easing tensions in the region.

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched on Oct. 7 a surprise attack against Israeli military targets and towns, prompting extensive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Hamas attacks killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, according to figures released by Israel’s military.

Israeli attacks have killed 2,808 Palestinians, according to figures released by the the Hamas-run Health Ministry.