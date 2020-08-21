Iraq and the United States on Thursday announced that the U.S.-led coalition forces will withdraw from Iraq in three years, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

During his official visit to the United States, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi agreed with U.S. officials “on forming a special team to discuss mechanisms and timings for the redeployment of the U.S.-led international coalition forces outside Iraq,” INA said.

During his meeting with al-Kadhimi, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed his “commitment to a rapid pullout of the international coalition forces over a period of three years,” INA added.

Trump highlighted “the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq in accordance with the decisions related to the Iraqi legislative and executive authorities,” INA noted.

On Aug. 18, al-Kadhimi and his delegation headed to Washington at an official invitation of the U.S. government, during which he held a series of meetings and attended the second session of strategic dialogue between the two countries.

On Jan. 5, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, just two days after a U.S. drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps.

On June 11, U.S. and Iraqi officials launched a strategic dialogue via video, in which the United States pledged to continue downsizing its forces in Iraq, saying it seeks no permanent military presence in the country.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State militants, mainly for training and advisory purposes. Enditem