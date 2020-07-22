Republican Speaker of Ohio’s House of Representatives Larry Householder was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 60-million-U.S. dollar bribery scheme, local authorities said.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers said four others were also arrested, describing the case as “likely the largest bribery money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”

“Make no mistake, these allegations are bribery. Pure and simple,” DeVillers said at a press briefing.

Householder, with four associates, pocketed millions of dollars from a company in exchange for help in passing a billion-dollar bill to save two nuclear power plants run by the company, according to a criminal complaint.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, also a Republican, called on Householder to resign immediately, tweeting it would be impossible for him to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives due to his performance.

Householder represents a district east of Columbus. He was first elected to the state House in 1996, according to his official biography. Enditem

