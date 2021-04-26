The U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) has released its 15th Annual Report demonstrating the significant progress Ghana and the United States have made in partnership

to fight malaria. Ghana’s efforts to sustain essential malaria services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic continues to save lives and the United States is proud to support these efforts under PMI through U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) programs.

PMI has partnered with Ghana to fight malaria since 2006, contributing $361 million to date. PMI has supported the purchase and delivery of 19,948,473 bed nets, 19,106,440 doses of antimalarial medications, and 31,407,600 malaria rapid diagnostic tests. The initiative supported the training of 220,627 health workers, while strengthening health systems to reinforce and amplify Ghana’s efforts to end this deadly, yet entirely preventable, disease. PMI also supports annual indoor residual spraying and seasonal malaria chemoprevention in eligible districts in northern Ghana.

PMI has also supported the Government of Ghana to conduct malaria-related surveys and operational research. PMI partners Ghana’s Noguchi Memorial Institute and National Malaria Control Program to conduct annual insecticide resistance studies to inform the deployment of indoor residual spraying and bed net distribution interventions.

PMI remains committed to supporting the Government of Ghana to achieve its targets for malaria pre-elimination by 2030 in line with the African Leaders Malaria Initiative objectives.

U.S. Global Malaria Coordinator Raj Panjabi, appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative, says, “Science shows we can beat malaria and we can beat it in our lifetime. Yet we need bold action to stop COVID-19 from holding us back. The United States is proud to partner with Ghana to continue the fight.”