The handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry on June 16, 2020 shows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attending a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not in the picture) in Moscow, Russia, on June 16, 2020. The U.S. attempts to force Iran nuclear deal participants to renounce their obligations and to punish Tehran by illegitimate initiatives, including the arms embargo, have no prospects from the point of view of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday. (Sputnik via Xinhua) Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use.
The handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry on June 16, 2020 shows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attending a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not in the picture) in Moscow, Russia, on June 16, 2020. The U.S. attempts to force Iran nuclear deal participants to renounce their obligations and to punish Tehran by illegitimate initiatives, including the arms embargo, have no prospects from the point of view of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday. (Sputnik via Xinhua) Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use.

U.S. attempts to re-impose sanctions on Iran are doomed to fail, while Moscow stands ready to mediate between Washington and Tehran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

The United States has lost all its rights with Iran by abandoning its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Lavrov said when addressing students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

“The United States wants now to use a rather complex, sophisticated legal instrument, which was laid down in the JCPOA and approved by the United Nations Security Council, to restore the collective sanctions,” he said.

“But this mechanism was prepared exclusively for a situation when Iran does not fulfill its obligations, which is not the case,” he said.

The top Russian diplomat recalled that the United States did not just say that they were renewing unilateral sanctions, but they aimed to ban all other countries from trading with Iran.

Lavrov said that Russia supports direct dialogue between the United States and Iran, and is ready to help create conditions for that, if both sides are interested.

“It is always better to directly state one’s claims and hear a direct answer,” he said.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.