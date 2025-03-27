U.S. Proposes Expanded Minerals Deal to Ukraine, Excludes Nuclear Plants

The United States has presented Ukraine with a revised proposal for a strategic minerals agreement, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday, signaling progress in negotiations following a contentious delay earlier this year.

Described as a “large, complete agreement” by Zelensky, the deal focuses on rare earth minerals but notably excludes U.S. involvement in Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector—a point of prior friction.

The proposal builds on a framework discussed in February, which stalled after public disagreements between Zelensky and former U.S. President Donald Trump. While Zelensky did not disclose specifics, he emphasized the deal reflects the “vision of the American side” and clarified it does not address nuclear power plants, countering Trump’s earlier suggestion of linking mineral access to Ukraine’s atomic energy infrastructure.

“Territorial issues were not part of these negotiations,” Zelensky added, dismissing Russian claims about the talks held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “What matters is strengthening our economy and security partnerships.”

The initial agreement, aimed at granting U.S. access to Ukraine’s vast mineral reserves, collapsed in late February after a heated exchange during Zelensky’s Washington visit. Trump reignited the dialogue on March 20, stating a deal would be finalized “very shortly,” though timelines remain unclear.

Ukraine holds significant deposits of lithium, cobalt, and other critical minerals essential for renewable energy and defense technologies. The proposed partnership aligns with Western efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese-dominated supply chains while bolstering Kyiv’s economy amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Analysts suggest the exclusion of nuclear plants from the deal may ease domestic concerns in Ukraine, where energy sovereignty remains a sensitive issue. The U.S. has increasingly sought alliances to secure minerals vital for electric vehicles and advanced electronics, with Ukraine emerging as a key potential supplier.

Zelensky’s administration faces pressure to balance economic opportunities with national interests, particularly as reconstruction efforts demand foreign investment. The Riyadh talks, part of broader diplomatic engagements, underscored Ukraine’s push to diversify alliances beyond military aid.

Neither side has confirmed a signing date, but Ukrainian officials indicate technical teams are reviewing the proposal’s terms. The deal’s success hinges on aligning U.S. strategic interests with Ukraine’s economic priorities, including job creation and infrastructure development in mining regions.