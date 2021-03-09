The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Monday defended its right to use former President Donald Trump’s name and likeness for fundraising.

The committee “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech,” RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer in a letter told Trump’s lawyer.

He also said on Monday that Trump had “reaffirmed” with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel over the weekend that the former president approved of the RNC’s use of his name to raise money.

Trump’s lawyers sent letters to the RNC last week, asking it to “immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion and/or issue speech.

” The clash reflects the tensions that have divided the Republicans since Trump left the White House in January, local analysts say.

The RNC and Trump’s campaign worked hand in hand during the 2020 election, including raising money through a joint fundraising committee.