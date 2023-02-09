U.S. should renounce long-arm jurisdiction measures as soon as possible

By Zhong Sheng

The United States has a longstanding practice of exerting frequent long-arm jurisdiction over other

countries. In recent years, the practice has kept expanding in scope, with U.S. “arms” stretching

longer and longer.

The U.S. abuses long-arm jurisdiction and takes it as a tool to plunder geopolitical and economic

interests and maintain its hegemony. The practice not only disregards other countries’ sovereignty,

blatantly meddles in others’ internal affairs, seriously damages the legitimate interests of other

countries, but also severely erodes the multilateral international order with the United Nations

(UN) at its core.

In essence, long-arm jurisdiction is an arbitrary judicial practice, wielded by the U.S. government

on the strength of its national power and financial hegemony, to enforce extraterritorial

jurisdiction over entities and individuals of other countries on the ground of its domestic law.

The U.S. has gradually developed a massive, mutually reinforcing and interlocking legal system

for long-arm jurisdiction, and continued to lower the threshold and expand its discretionary power,

thus shaping long-arm jurisdiction into a tool for the U.S. to advance hegemonic diplomacy and

pursue economic interests.

The United States is the only sanctions superpower in the world. Statistics show that the previous

U.S. administration had imposed over 3,900 sanction measures, which means it wielded its “big

stick” three times a day on average. By fiscal year 2021, the number of active U.S. sanctions

designations had increased to more than 9,400.

U.S. long-arm jurisdiction strains relations between countries and undermines the international

order. The country has extended its punitive legislation to the whole world since the mid-1990s,

said French author Ali Laïdi in his book.

The U.S. introduced the Helms-Burton Act to impose economic sanctions through long-arm

jurisdiction on individuals and entities worldwide conducting transactions with Cuba, rolled out

the D’Amato Act which forbids foreign companies from investing in the energy sector of Iran and

Libya, and implemented the “Trading with the Enemy Act” to expand sanctions on Russia, DPRK

and Iran.

The U.S. always forces its own wills and standards on others, replacing widely-accepted

international laws and rules with its domestic laws.

Out of the strong dissatisfaction with U.S. long-arm jurisdiction, the European Union put forward

a series of proposals and initiatives at the UN General Assembly, the Security Council, the World

Trade Organization and other international bodies, calling on the international community to pay

attention to the harmful effects of U.S. long-arm jurisdiction, and even resorted to the WTO

dispute settlement procedures.

U.S. long-arm jurisdiction undermines the purposes and functions of various international

governance mechanisms.

The U.S. has frequently imposed unilateral sanctions outside the UN framework. As a result, the

sanctioning function of the Security Council is undercut, seriously affecting its normal function of

maintaining international peace and security.

Despite the ruling of the Dispute Settlement Body of WTO that its Section 301 procedures are a

violation of international law, the United States continues to launch various unilateral Section 301

investigations on imports from China and other countries, and keeps all existing Section 301

tariffs unchanged. It has blatantly trampled on the purposes and spirit of the multilateral trading

system, and eroded the cornerstone of the system’s operation.

The U.S., wielding the stick of long-arm jurisdiction, has become an expert of unilateralism and

bullying, a saboteur of the multilateral trading system, and a manipulator applying double

standards in industrial policies.

U.S. long-arm jurisdiction suppresses business competitors and undermines the interests of

companies in other countries.

It abuses its public power to suppress competitors and meddle in normal international business

activities, which marks a complete departure from its long-standing self-proclaimed champion of