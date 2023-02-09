U.S. should renounce long-arm jurisdiction measures as soon as possible

By Zhong Sheng
The United States has a longstanding practice of exerting frequent long-arm jurisdiction over other
countries. In recent years, the practice has kept expanding in scope, with U.S. “arms” stretching
longer and longer.
The U.S. abuses long-arm jurisdiction and takes it as a tool to plunder geopolitical and economic
interests and maintain its hegemony. The practice not only disregards other countries’ sovereignty,
blatantly meddles in others’ internal affairs, seriously damages the legitimate interests of other
countries, but also severely erodes the multilateral international order with the United Nations
(UN) at its core.
In essence, long-arm jurisdiction is an arbitrary judicial practice, wielded by the U.S. government
on the strength of its national power and financial hegemony, to enforce extraterritorial
jurisdiction over entities and individuals of other countries on the ground of its domestic law.
The U.S. has gradually developed a massive, mutually reinforcing and interlocking legal system
for long-arm jurisdiction, and continued to lower the threshold and expand its discretionary power,
thus shaping long-arm jurisdiction into a tool for the U.S. to advance hegemonic diplomacy and
pursue economic interests.
The United States is the only sanctions superpower in the world. Statistics show that the previous
U.S. administration had imposed over 3,900 sanction measures, which means it wielded its “big
stick” three times a day on average. By fiscal year 2021, the number of active U.S. sanctions
designations had increased to more than 9,400.
U.S. long-arm jurisdiction strains relations between countries and undermines the international
order. The country has extended its punitive legislation to the whole world since the mid-1990s,
said French author Ali Laïdi in his book.
The U.S. introduced the Helms-Burton Act to impose economic sanctions through long-arm
jurisdiction on individuals and entities worldwide conducting transactions with Cuba, rolled out
the D’Amato Act which forbids foreign companies from investing in the energy sector of Iran and
Libya, and implemented the “Trading with the Enemy Act” to expand sanctions on Russia, DPRK
and Iran.
The U.S. always forces its own wills and standards on others, replacing widely-accepted
international laws and rules with its domestic laws.
Out of the strong dissatisfaction with U.S. long-arm jurisdiction, the European Union put forward
a series of proposals and initiatives at the UN General Assembly, the Security Council, the World
Trade Organization and other international bodies, calling on the international community to pay
attention to the harmful effects of U.S. long-arm jurisdiction, and even resorted to the WTO
dispute settlement procedures.
U.S. long-arm jurisdiction undermines the purposes and functions of various international
governance mechanisms.
The U.S. has frequently imposed unilateral sanctions outside the UN framework. As a result, the
sanctioning function of the Security Council is undercut, seriously affecting its normal function of
maintaining international peace and security.
Despite the ruling of the Dispute Settlement Body of WTO that its Section 301 procedures are a
violation of international law, the United States continues to launch various unilateral Section 301
investigations on imports from China and other countries, and keeps all existing Section 301
tariffs unchanged. It has blatantly trampled on the purposes and spirit of the multilateral trading
system, and eroded the cornerstone of the system’s operation.
The U.S., wielding the stick of long-arm jurisdiction, has become an expert of unilateralism and
bullying, a saboteur of the multilateral trading system, and a manipulator applying double
standards in industrial policies.
U.S. long-arm jurisdiction suppresses business competitors and undermines the interests of
companies in other countries.
It abuses its public power to suppress competitors and meddle in normal international business
activities, which marks a complete departure from its long-standing self-proclaimed champion of