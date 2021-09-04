U.S. Supports Ghana With 1,229,620 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

More than 1.2 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Ghana this morning.

U.S. Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan, Deputy Minister of Health, Honorable Mahama Asei Seini, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Honorable Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, and the UNICEF Country Representative to Ghana Ms. Anne-Claire Dufay received the vaccines at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.

Delivered through COVAX, the donations are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Ghana’s Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service will oversee vaccine distribution nationwide.

“These vaccines will save lives here in Ghana. Vaccines, along with other preventive protocols, will help control the pandemic and slow the development of new variants. We stand with the Government of Ghana in its fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Ambassador Sullivan.

The United States has worked closely with Ghana since the start of the pandemic and has contributed over $30 million to support public health efforts and the COVID-19 response in Ghana.

These funds are addressing the immediate and medium-term effects of COVID-19 on the health, agriculture, and education sectors, including the hard-hit private sector.

The 1,229,620 doses donated to Ghana by the United States through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) today are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to share the U.S. vaccine supply with the world.

The United States has already donated and delivered more than 125 million doses to more than 80 countries and economies worldwide.

As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

The United States and USAID will continue to support Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, including future donations. USAID will also support vaccine preparedness efforts, including transport of vaccines to health facilities, detailed planning, and social and behavior change activities to encourage uptake of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

As President Biden said, “From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.”

About USAID

USAID is the lead U.S. Government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential. USAID’s activities and strategic partnerships support Ghana in becoming more self-reliant and advancing an integrated approach to development. It promotes accountability, sustainable systems, and inclusive development.