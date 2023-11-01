U.S. supports lower volta flood victims with $100,000

The United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided $100,000 (1.1 million Ghana cedis) to the more than 31,000 people displaced by recent flooding in the Volta Region.

The assistance, will would support the Government of Ghana’s relief efforts to save lives, reduce suffering, and begin recovery, was announced at the launch of the U.S. Global Water Strategy Plan for Ghana in Accra, a Statement said.

Madam Virginia Palmer, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, in her remarks said: “I am pleased to announce just over 1.1 million cedis to assist those affected by the flooding in the Volta Region. We are working with the World Food Program to assist those most in need.”

The Statement said the USAID through the USAID/Enhancing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (En-WASH) project, had provided chlorine concentrate for disinfection of communal latrines and drainage canals amongst others.

This was done in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the local governments.

“USAID also provided local residents with 175,000 tablets of Aqua tabs for the treatment and purification of 3.5 million liters of drinking water to prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases,” the statement said.

The United States is Ghana’s largest bilateral development partner.

In 2022, the U.S. bilateral assistance totaled over $150 million dedicated to supporting health, economic growth and agriculture, education, governance, and security.