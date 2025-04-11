U.S. Tariffs Risk Ghana’s Garment Trade Amid AGOA Uncertainty

Ghana’s garment industry faces mounting pressure as proposed 10% U.S. tariffs threaten to undermine its competitive edge under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a trade pact enabling duty-free exports to the United States.

Bright Simons, Honorary Vice President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, warns that companies like DTRT Apparel—a major employer of over 5,600 Ghanaians—could suffer severe disruptions if the tariffs take effect.

DTRT, which produces 50,000 garments daily with nearly half destined for the U.S., relies heavily on AGOA’s duty-free access to compete globally. Simons noted that losing these benefits would force price hikes, eroding Ghana’s logistical advantage of two-to-three-week shipping times to U.S. ports compared to Asia’s eight-week delays. “A 10% tariff could upend business models built on AGOA’s stability,” he stated, highlighting risks of job losses and reduced export revenue.

The sector’s growth stems from strategic relocations by firms formerly based in China and Hong Kong, capitalizing on U.S.-China trade tensions and Africa’s preferential trade terms. These “shadow Chinese” enterprises, leveraging Ghana’s political stability, now face existential threats if AGOA expires or tariffs proceed. Simons urged Ghanaian policymakers to intensify diplomatic engagement with U.S. counterparts to secure the pact’s renewal, emphasizing that “Ghana’s industrialization ambitions hinge on sustaining this lifeline.”

Ghana’s garment industry exemplifies broader challenges in balancing global trade dependencies. While AGOA has spurred investment and job creation, overreliance on a single market exposes vulnerabilities to policy shifts. Analysts note that diversification into regional markets via the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could mitigate risks, though infrastructure and bureaucratic hurdles remain.

The tariff debate coincides with rising global protectionism, testing Ghana’s ability to navigate volatile trade landscapes. For now, the government’s response—whether through diplomatic channels or domestic reforms—will determine if the sector can adapt to an increasingly fragmented economic order. As Simons cautioned, “This isn’t just about tariffs; it’s a trial of Ghana’s resilience in safeguarding hard-won industrial gains.”