U.S. non-essential travel restrictions across its borders with Canada and Mexico will be extended for another month due to COVID-19, U.S. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Friday.

“We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through October 21,” Wolf said on his Twitter account.

The border restrictions were first implemented on March 21.

More than 6.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States, with over 197,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.