U.S. Visa Fees Generate $11 Million From Ghanaian Applicants in 2024

The United States Embassy in Ghana processed 61,000 nonimmigrant visa applications last year, collecting more than $11 million in fees while approving just 25,000 requests.

The figures, confirmed by Consular General Elliot Fertik during a May 2025 media briefing, reveal a 59% rejection rate that has renewed debate about the fairness of non-refundable visa charges.

Standard application fees ranged from $185 for tourist and business visas to $315 for certain employment categories. Even using the lowest fee threshold, the embassy generated approximately $11.2 million from Ghanaian applicants, regardless of approval outcomes. The approved visas covered students, temporary workers, and business travelers, reflecting continued strong demand for U.S. opportunities despite the high financial barrier.

Visa application fees have long been a point of contention in international travel. While U.S. officials maintain the charges cover administrative costs, the substantial revenue from rejected applications raises questions about equitable access. The Ghanaian case mirrors global patterns where applicants from developing nations face steeper odds and heavier financial burdens in the visa process.

The consistent volume of applications suggests enduring interest in U.S. education and employment opportunities, even as the approval rate remains challenging. This dynamic underscores the complex balance between immigration control and economic accessibility in global mobility systems. With no refund mechanism for denied applications, prospective travelers must weigh significant costs against uncertain outcomes when pursuing international opportunities.