U/W: Police increase visibility in crime fight

The Upper West Regional Police Command says it has intensified day and night patrols in the region as part of efforts to increase its visibility to meet its mandate of fighting crime and protecting lives and property.

The police has, therefore, urged the public to have confidence in the service and support it in the execution of its mandate.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, noted that fighting against crime was a collective responsibility.

This was in relation to some suspected cases of mystery murder recorded in Wa, with the latest incident among at least three within this year being the suspected murder of a private security guard on Sunday, July 31, 2022, identified as Mumuni Jartoe.

“The police are gathering intelligence that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects responsible for these heinous crimes. We are appealing to the public to volunteer information to help us apprehend the culprits,” Chief Inspector Boateng said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Reynolds Manteaw, the Upper West Regional Police Crime Officer, told the GNA in an interview that the stomach of the victim was cut open with marks of violence around the neck.

He said an autopsy had been conducted on the body of the deceased and released to the family for burial according to the Islamic tradition.

He said an investigation was ongoing to identify the people behind the act for them to face the law and urged the people to remain calm.