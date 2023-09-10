UAE bemoans terrorist attacks in Mali

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the twin terrorist attacks in northeastern Mali, which have claimed at least 64 lives, the official news agency WAM reported Friday.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Mali and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured, according to the report.

The ministry affirmed the country’s permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that run contrary to human values and principles and undermine security and stability.

The dual attacks, which took place on Thursday, targeted a passenger boat on a waterway and a military camp in northeastern Mali, killing 49 civilians and 15 soldiers, according to a statement from Mali’s interim government.

The Group to Support Islam and Muslims, a jihadist organization affiliated with al-Qaida, had claimed responsibility for the attacks, the statement added.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-community violence that have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.