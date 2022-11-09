UAE Cabinet announces huge overhaul of visa system

For those that won’t be able to make it to Qatar for the World Cup, FIFA as recently announced is bringing the World Cup to Dubai with the arrival of the FIFA Fan Festival.

The 22-day BudX FIFA Fan Festival in Dubai, one of six events taking place throughout the world, will be held at the amazing Dubai Harbour and features thrilling local and international activations, all the matches streamed live, and more

Currently, tickets can be purchased at Dhs75 for general admission and Dhs125 for premium tickets that will include premium access to bars and the Premium Zone. You can get yours at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/85130/budx-fifa-fan-festival-dubai to enjoy prime views of the 330sqm screen, which offers 4D audio surround sound to give fans a full experience of all the action live away from Qatar.

From November 20 to December 18, Dubai Harbour will be transformed into an incredible luxury football and entertainment experience with several local and international live acts and DJs to add to the excitement of the games.

With the review of the UAE Visa system, which became effective on Monday, October 3, 2022, visitors, and residents can now enjoy an array of benefits. Tourist visas now have a 30-day extension on their original validity period and a five-year multi-entry tourist visa which allows visitors to stay up to 90 continuous days in the UAE.

Additionally, residents have been offered a more simplified requirement to acquire the UAE golden visa and the five-year UAE green visa. The green visa allows its holder to sponsor him or herself for five years without the need for company sponsorship, as well as offering an array of benefits to family members, which applies to 3 categories of UAE residents; Freelancers or those who are self-employed; Investors or partners in commercial businesses; and highly skilled workers.

Numerous visas, such as the one-year remote working visa, the five-year retirement visa, and the two-year real estate owner visa do not require a sponsor and can be extended for the same timescale.

The UAE Government’s Twitter account stated that the reduction of the system’s complexity to 10 types of visas is “a step that enhances the country’s competitiveness in the tourism, economic, and educational sectors” and represents one of the most significant changes to the country’s immigration policies in recent years.