UAE Celebrates 53rd National Day in Accra, Strengthening Ties with Ghana

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated the 53rd National Day with a grand event on Monday, December 2, 2024, at the Kempinski Gold City Hotel in Accra.

The occasion, led by Chargé d’Affaires Dr. Badreyya AlShehhi, highlighted the enduring partnership between the UAE and Ghana, marking the UAE’s significant achievements since its founding.

The celebration began with the Ghana Armed Forces Band performing both the UAE and Ghana national anthems, setting the tone for the evening’s spirit of unity and camaraderie.

Notable attendees included Hon. Herbert Krapa, Minister of Energy of Ghana, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Ghanaian government, as well as Hon. Elizabeth Kwatso Sackey, Mayor of Accra; Nii Nortey Owuo IV, Paramount Chief of Osu; ambassadors, high commissioners, and other members of the diplomatic community in Ghana. Prominent business leaders, academics, and representatives from the Gulf and Emirati communities in Ghana were also present.

In her address, Dr. AlShehhi celebrated the UAE’s National Day as a symbol of unity, progress, and visionary leadership. She highlighted the UAE’s commitment to global peace and security, as well as its strong bilateral relations with Ghana, particularly in trade, education, and renewable energy. Notably, trade between the UAE and Ghana reached US$3.91 billion in 2023. Dr. AlShehhi reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Ghana across various sectors.

Hon. Herbert Krapa, speaking on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo, extended greetings to the UAE and acknowledged the “strong, robust, and fruitful” relationship between the two nations. He reflected on President Akufo-Addo’s historic state visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019 and the many subsequent exchanges. Krapa expressed gratitude to the UAE for its US$30 million grant towards nature-based community development and climate solutions in Ghana. He also recognized the UAE’s support in honoring the Ghana Education Outcomes Project (GEOP) at the 2024 GovTech Prize during the World Government Summit, which celebrated the project’s success in improving learning outcomes in Ghana.

The event underscored the deepening ties between the UAE and Ghana and reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to strengthening their cooperation in key sectors.