The key points of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 were discussed at an event hosted by the World Government Summit, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the African Union – African Peer Review Mechanism (AU-APRM) where a new exchange programme was announced to facilitate knowledge sharing between the UAE, UNDP and AU.

Government ministers from the UAE, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Senegal, South Africa, Botswana and Kenya, gathered at the high-level forum to discuss ways to develop advanced government models in Africa to overcome the impact of (COVID-19) pandemic, and mark the launch of a broader partnership where governments may exchange experiences and collaborate to realize national, regional, and global aspirations.

Opening the forum, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the UAE and Chairman of WGS, said hosting the Africa Futures Forum is part of the World Government Summit’s initiatives to provide governments and organisations a platform to shape a shared future, highlighting the historic relations between UAE and Africa.

Also representing the UAE, Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, reaffirmed the UAE’s stance on global collaboration and announced the Government Experience Exchange Program, which will run in partnership with the UNDP and the AU-APRM, to share knowledge, and experiences to explore joint initiatives.

Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UNDP, said: “Africa has an opportunity to chart a new course with new governmental models that focus on climate action and leveraging the power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This forum is a strong platform to strengthen our partnerships for more ambitious choices to build forward better, smarter and more sustainably.”

Amira El-Fadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs at the Africa Union Commission, suggested the wellbeing of African societies across various domains through landmark policies and programme is vital for the continent’s path to future success.

On behalf of the AU-APRM, Professor Eddy Maloka said: “Building resilient and strong institutions in Africa with the daunting consequences of COVID-19 across the continent, is more urgent than ever. The APRM partnership with the UAE Government is an ambitious opportunity for Afro-Arab development cooperation”.

Dr. Francis M. Kai-Kai, Minister of Planning and Economic Development of Sierra Leone said that multilateralism will be the key to tackling the global challenges the world faces today including COVID-19, climate change, eliminating poverty and inequality in the world.

High-level ministers from the centre of African governments discussed key themes of future preparedness, strategy and innovation, government excellence and capabilities, government services food security and economic transformation, as well as ways to collaborate moving forward. The forum marks the start of a broader partnership between participants.

*Source: AETOSWire