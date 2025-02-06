UAE President Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony, recognizing 2025 honorees

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the ceremony of the sixth edition of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Held on Tuesday at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi, the ceremony gathered world leaders, dignitaries, and humanitarian advocates, including President of East Timor José Ramos-Horta; His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; First Lady of Colombia Verónica del Socorro Alcocer García; and former president of the European Council Charles Michel.

The event – with the theme ‘Tapestry of Humanity’ – opened with a moving performance by 18-year-old sight-impaired Indonesian singer Putri Ariani and Emirati pianist Rashed Al Marzooqi.

The ceremony coincided with the UN-recognized International Day of Human Fraternity, which commemorates the signing of the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity by His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, on February 4, 2019.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity recognized three honorees namely: Prime Minister of Barbados the Honorable Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, for her visionary leadership and climate advocacy; World Central Kitchen (WCK) – founded by Chef José Andrés – for the organization’s relentless commitment to providing food relief in conflict zones and following natural disasters; and 15-year-old health innovator Heman Bekele for his efforts in developing a cancer-fighting soap to treat early-stage skin cancer.

The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, received the award for her bold leadership on climate action. Through the Bridgetown Initiative, launched in 2022, she advocates for systemic changes to combat climate inequality and urges global financial systems to prioritize climate resilience in vulnerable nations. Mottley has committed to making Barbados 100 percent renewable by 2030, setting a powerful example for climate action. Her innovative debt-for-climate swaps have enabled countries to redirect resources toward building climate resilience, influencing policy shifts worldwide and creating lasting impacts on a global climate justice.

Since its founding by Chef José Andres in 2010, World Central Kitchen has delivered over 300 million meals across more than 30 countries. Its rapid response model and ability to operate in some of the most challenging and dangerous circumstances have established WCK as a global leader in disaster relief, offering immediate aid and long-term support to communities in need.

Heman Bekele received the award for his ambition to save the lives of the most vulnerable and his vision of accessible and affordable healthcare. Inspired by the high cost of skin cancer treatment in developing countries, he developed a cost-effective soap that aims to treat early-stage skin cancer. He is now collaborating with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to refine and assess his concept, with skin cancer researchers recognizing his potential to revolutionize healthcare in underserved communities and improve global access to affordable treatments.

His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Grand Imam Al-Tayeb addressed the ceremony in video messages.

His Holiness Pope Francis remarked: “I trust that the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honorees will set an example to encourage others in undertaking initiatives to promote peaceful coexistence and that they will be models of fruitful collaboration between people of different religions at the service of all humanity.”

His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb shared: “On this occasion I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honorees. The Honorable Mia Mottley, I commend your tireless efforts in addressing the global challenges of climate change. The young hero – today’s child and tomorrow’s scientist – Heman Bekele, it was truly a joy to witness your well-deserved recognition. World Central Kitchen, honoring you today is indeed an acknowledgement of all humanitarian relief workers who have left their homes, families and children to extend a helping hand to the vulnerable and oppressed.”

Prime Minister of Barbados the Honorable Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, expressed: “It is our responsibility to recognize that we must make history trend in the right direction, not for us who have lived life, but for the young ones. The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity bringing together the best of what is represented both by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam allows us to reflect on what really matters. Without life, we have nothing and without a planet, we definitely have nothing. I thank you for this high honor bestowed upon me, and I take it not in my name but in the name of all those who want a voice for a better planet and for opportunities and peace for the people of the world.”

Founder of World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés, shared his insights during the ceremony, emphasizing, “This award is an expression of the values Sheikh Zayed has taught his nation and the world; tolerance, coexistence, understanding and respect, they are the values of the UAE, and I think in our own way, World Central Kitchen seeks to live by these simple principles.”

In his remarks, Heman Bekele said, “I have always been driven by one goal: to equalize access to healthcare—to ensure that life-saving treatments and technologies aren’t limited by geography, wealth, or privilege. Science and innovation should serve humanity, not just those who can afford it. This award will help so much in fueling my dreams. This is just the beginning, and I invite you all to join me in making healthcare a universal right, not just a privilege.”

The ceremony also marked the opening of nominations for the 2026 edition of the award. Eligible nominators can submit their nominations via the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s official website: https://zayedaward.org.

About the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an annual independent international award that recognizes people and entities of all backgrounds, anywhere in the world, who are working selflessly and tirelessly across divides to advance the timeless values of solidarity, integrity, fairness and optimism and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The award was launched in 2019 following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during which they co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

The award is named in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, renowned for his humanitarianism and dedication to helping people no matter their background or place in the world.