UAE’s Zayed Sustainability Prize Opens 2026 Call for Global Innovators

The UAE’s Zayed Sustainability Prize, part of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies portfolio and credited with impacting 400 million lives worldwide, has officially launched its call for submissions for 2026.

Now in its 17th year, the Prize is inviting small to medium enterprises, nonprofit organizations, and high schools to submit projects in six categories—Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools—aimed at fostering innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

This year’s cycle comes on the heels of an impressive 2024 submission round that saw 5,980 entries from 156 countries, a clear indicator of the growing global commitment to sustainable development. The Prize is designed to seize what its organizers call the Nexus of Next—a dynamic convergence of technological innovation, human ingenuity, and strategic vision that accelerates progress on multiple fronts.

Commenting on the initiative, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, underscored the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed’s vision. “The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours Sheikh Zayed’s vision of advancing inclusive sustainable and humanitarian development. By supporting projects that harness new technologies to improve lives and drive prosperity in local communities, the Prize places people at the heart of progress,” he said. His remarks reflected a belief that, beyond financial rewards, the Prize offers a platform for transformative change.

Winners in the organizational categories stand to receive US $1 million each, while teams competing in the Global High Schools category—divided into six world regions—can win up to US $150,000 to expand their initiatives. Past funding has already spurred significant progress, such as improving healthcare access in Southeast Asia and reducing food poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the tangible benefits that targeted investments can bring to vulnerable communities.

The submission process for the 2026 cycle is intentionally inclusive. Entries can be submitted in multiple languages including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese, ensuring that innovative ideas are not lost in translation. A rigorous three-stage evaluation process—starting with due diligence, followed by expert review panels and concluding with a Prize Jury decision—guarantees that the most impactful and inspiring projects receive recognition.

For many observers, the Zayed Sustainability Prize represents more than just an award. It embodies a commitment to a future where technology and creativity work in tandem to solve deep-rooted societal challenges. As global challenges mount, the Prize’s call for submissions is a reminder that sustainable development is a collective endeavor, one that depends on the innovative spirit of communities around the world. With its legacy of empowering change-makers, the Prize continues to set the stage for a future where sustainable solutions drive socio-economic growth and improve lives across the globe.