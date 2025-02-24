UBA Brings Literacy Boost to Western Ghana with Donation of African Literature to Girls’ School

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana has expanded its flagship Read Africa Initiative to the Western Region for the first time, delivering a trove of African literature books to students at Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School in Takoradi.

The donation, timed to coincide with International Book Giving Day and Valentine’s Day, underscores the bank’s push to reignite a passion for reading among Ghanaian youth and equip them with tools for academic and personal growth.

During the handover ceremony on February 14, UBA Ghana’s Corporate Communications Officer, Linda Segbefia, emphasized education as the cornerstone of national development. “At UBA, we see books as gateways to opportunity. By donating these works, we aim to spark curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking—skills that will shape tomorrow’s leaders,” she said. The collection included acclaimed novels and non-fiction by African authors, selected to resonate with the experiences of young readers.

Jerry Otchere, Business Manager at UBA’s Takoradi branch, highlighted the dual focus of literacy and financial savvy. “While we celebrate the joy of reading, we also urge students to embrace saving habits early. Financial literacy walks hand-in-hand with academic success,” he noted, drawing cheers from the assembly.

The initiative received effusive praise from school administrators. Ahantaman Girls’ SHS Headmistress Ernestina Kamkam hailed the donation as a “transformative boost” to the school’s resources. “These books will not only enhance our library but also broaden our students’ horizons. We’re grateful for UBA’s commitment to nurturing excellence,” she said.

Students echoed the enthusiasm, with the Head Girl pledging to champion peer-led reading clubs. “These stories connect us to our roots and inspire us to dream bigger,” she remarked, clutching a copy of Ayi Kwei Armah’s The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born.

UBA’s Read Africa Initiative, active in over 20 African countries, has distributed over 500,000 books since its 2011 launch. Its expansion to Ghana’s Western Region—a hub of mining and agriculture often overlooked in literacy campaigns—signals a deliberate effort to bridge educational gaps.

As UBA Ghana reaffirms its role in community empowerment, the Takoradi event serves as a microcosm of a broader vision: where access to books and financial knowledge unlocks potential, one student at a time.