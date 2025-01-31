UBA Ghana Celebrates 10th National Essay Competition with US$10k in Scholarships

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana marked a significant milestone on Monday, January 27, 2025, as it hosted the awards ceremony for its 10th National Essay Competition in Accra.

The event, which brought together students, educators, and dignitaries, saw the top three winners receive a combined $10,000 in scholarship grants for their tertiary education anywhere in Africa.

From over 400 entries submitted nationwide, 12 finalists were chosen for their exceptional essays on two critical topics: “Discuss the Importance of Environmental Sustainability and Actions Young People Can Take in Combating Climate Change” and “How Can Agriculture Be Made More Attractive to Young People to Reduce Importation, Create Employment, and Drive Innovation?”

Juanita Gobah of Legacy Girls’ College clinched the grand prize of 5,000forheroutstandingessay,whileStephanieEwurabenaAidoofromWesleyGirls’HighSchooltooksecondplacewitha5,000forheroutstandingessay,whileStephanieEwurabenaAidoofromWesleyGirls’HighSchooltooksecondplacewitha3,000 award. Edmund Elikem McBilly of Accra Academy secured the third prize of $2,000. All 12 finalists, including Osei Kianna Agyapomaa (Yaa Asantewaa Girls’), Yahaya Muslima Nasara (Tamale SHS), and Suhaila Katari Abdul-Nasir (Aburi Girls’ SHS), received brand-new laptops, certificates of participation, medals, and branded school bags from the UBA Foundation.

UBA Ghana’s National Essay Competition has become a cornerstone of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, investing over $400,000 in scholarships over the past decade. Uzoechina Molokwu, Managing Director and CEO of UBA Ghana, highlighted the program’s impact, noting that past winners have gone on to achieve remarkable success in various fields.

“Through this initiative, we have produced medical doctors and even have one of the winners currently working in the HR department of the Bank,” Molokwu said. He emphasized UBA’s commitment to nurturing young talent, stating, “UBA Group, under the visionary leadership of our Chairman, Tony Elumelu, passionately believes that the future of Africa rests in the hands of its youth. By empowering the next generation through education, we are unlocking the immense potential of Africa as a whole.”

The competition’s themes reflect UBA’s focus on addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges, from climate change to youth unemployment. Finalists showcased innovative ideas on sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship, underscoring the creativity and problem-solving skills of Ghana’s next generation.

Sephina Soku Siaw, a Program Officer from the Ghana Education Service, commended UBA Ghana for its decade-long commitment to the initiative. “This competition has played a vital role in nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of critical thinking,” she said. “It is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in shaping the future of our nation.”

The awards ceremony was attended by UBA Ghana’s management, representatives from participating schools, parents, guardians, and officials from the Ghana Education Service. The event not only celebrated the achievements of the finalists but also highlighted the importance of education in driving national development.

As UBA Ghana looks to the future, the bank reaffirmed its dedication to empowering African youth through education and innovation. “We are not just awarding scholarships; we are investing in the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow,” Molokwu added.

With its 10th anniversary, the UBA National Essay Competition stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for young Ghanaians, inspiring them to tackle the challenges of the 21st century with creativity, resilience, and a commitment to sustainable development.