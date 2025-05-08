UBA Ghana Celebrates World Book Day Across Three Regions with Read Africa Initiative

In a remarkable milestone, UBA Ghana, through its corporate social responsibility arm—the UBA Foundation marked this year’s World Book Day by extending its flagship literacy campaign, the Read Africa Initiative, to three regions across Ghana: Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Northern.

For the first time since the inception of the initiative in Ghana, UBA commemorated World Book Day simultaneously in multiple regions, highlighting the Bank’s commitment to promoting reading culture and literacy among African youth.

The bank donated African literature books to some of the country’s Senior High schools: Accra Girls’ Senior High School, in Accra, Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School in Kumasi, and Tamale Senior High School.

This regional expansion reflects UBA Foundation’s goal to promote inclusivity and ensure that no region is left behind in the collective effort to empower young minds through education. Earlier in the year, the bank has undertaken the activity in Takoradi.

In all three regions, UBA staff led engaging sessions that included book presentations, reading exercises, and discussions aimed at encouraging students to make reading a daily habit. The selected schools welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm, expressing appreciation for the support and resources that will contribute meaningfully to their academic and personal development.

The Managing Director and CEO of UBA Ghana, Uzoechina Molokwu noted that the bank believes in using African resources to develop the continent and the biggest resources available is the human capital which underscores the need for the intervention to develop the reading and literary skills amongst African youth.

“At UBA, we believe in the transformative power of books,” said Linda Segbefia, Corporate Communications officer who led the 2025 celebrations. “Reading opens doors to knowledge, opportunity, and a better future. Through the Read Africa Initiative, we aim to spark curiosity, foster imagination, and inspire the next generation of African leaders.”

The 2025 celebration of World Book Day under Read Africa banner reflects the Foundation’s deep-rooted commitment to the pillars of Education, Empowerment, and Environmental Sustainability, which continue to drive UBA’s social impact efforts.

UBA Ghana remains dedicated to investing in the future of young people and will continue to champion initiatives that promote learning, creativity, and inclusive development.