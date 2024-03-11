UBA Ghana Commemorates Women’s Day with #HerStory Campaign and Roundtable Discussion

UBA Ghana has launched the #HerStory campaign, an initiative aimed at celebrating the remarkable achievements of women while fostering empowerment and inclusion in commemoration of International Women’s Day. As part of this project, a thought-provoking roundtable discussion was held under the theme, ‘Positioning Yourself to be part of the Inclusion.’

The event featured Mrs. Gwen Gyimah Addo, CEO of Hair Senta, as the esteemed speaker, who shared her inspiring journey as a successful entrepreneur with the Ulionesses, the women’s association within the bank.

Mrs. Addo imparted invaluable insights into the principle of pursuing business idea with purpose and market alignment, advising against the consequences of solely relying on passion. She emphasized the importance of conducting thorough market research and offering solutions that resonate with the needs of the target audience.

Furthermore, Mrs. Addo underscored the pivotal role of education in shaping the path of aspiring entrepreneurs, highlighting its ability to provide a platform for enlightenment, exposure, and diverse perspectives.

The roundtable discussion delved into the topic of “Positioning Yourself to be part of the Inclusion”.

Representatives from the women’s association engaged in the stimulating discussion shedding light on their personal and professional experiences that fosters inclusivity.

Evelyn Quansah, Country Head, Human Resources at UBA Ghana contributing to the discussion, spoke on the steps necessary to cultivate an inclusive environment, emphasizing the importance of equal opportunities, visionary leadership, and non-discriminatory policies and procedures.

“As an organization, we are dedicated to championing gender diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace culture where every individual, regardless of gender, can thrive and excel. “This event serves as a testament to our ongoing efforts to support and empower women in our community, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving positive change”, Evelyn Quansah noted.

Josephine Amo-Asare, President of Ulionesses also remarked that the world is awaiting to include all women who are present, proactive, persistent and passionate in painting the bigger picture! It is open to whosoever will.

UBA Ghana continues to reaffirms its dedication to advancing gender equality and inclusivity, recognizing the collective strength and invaluable contributions of women towards building a brighter and more equitable future for all.