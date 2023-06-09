UBA Ghana Interacts with customers In Kumasi

Regional CEO for West Africa, Chris Ofikulu has met trading businesses in Kumasi as part of ongoing customer engagement sessions. The customers were drawn from the six Business Offices in the Ashanti Region.

Chris intimated that, the essence of the meeting was to appreciate them, assess the experience levels offered by the staff and find even better ways of improving the service standards for the convenience of our customers.

He spoke on the products that the Bank has to ensure that customers’ needs are met while offering them superior value. He Stressed on UBA’s capability in offering the best trade services and urged clients to take advantage of this unique opportunity to grow their businesses.

Some of the customers at the session were full of praise for the Regional CEO for the engagement and promised to do more business with the Bank.

They touched on some key areas including Competitive FX, outward telegraphic transfers and support in receiving export proceeds from the West Africa sub-region.

The customer forum will continue to engage all major customers of the Bank in the coming weeks across UBA key catchment areas.

Present were Peter Dery, Head of Retail Banking, Henry Nii Dottey, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications and Regional Head for Outstation, Eric Abban as well as Business Managers