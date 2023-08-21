UBA Ghana named Best Social Media and Trade Finance Bank

UBA Ghana has made remarkable achievements and recognition in the Brands and Business Magazine Awards 2023 publication. The bank has been acknowledged as the “Best Social Media and Trade Finance Bank 2023.”

The Best Social Media Award highlights UBA Ghana’s creativity and effectiveness in engaging their audience through various social media platforms. The bank has been successful in deploying cutting-edge banking solutions and providing informative content to customers, making it easier for them to transact business hassle-free.

Additionally, UBA Ghana has been recognized as the Best Trade Finance Bank for their trade products that facilitate banking needs across 20 African countries, as well as in the UK, France, USA, and the UAE. Customers can conduct trade transactions without worrying about foreign exchange and local currencies, making international trade safer and more accessible.

Henry Nii Dottey, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA Ghana, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized that UBA Ghana will continue to share valuable content on their social media platforms to engage and educate their audience on banking solutions.

Adding that, as a Regional bank, UBA Ghana is poised to satisfactorily serve customers to facilitate both Regional and International trade transactions. Whether you are trading domestically or internationally, UBA is the trade partner for banking solutions.”