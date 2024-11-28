UBA Ghana Named Socially Responsible Bank of the Year

United Bank for Africa, Ghana has been recognized as the Socially Responsible Bank of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Accountancy and Financial Awards. This prestigious award celebrates the bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its impactful contributions to education, inclusion and sustainability.

Among UBA Ghana’s standout initiatives is the Braille Account, a pioneering product designed to provide inclusive banking solutions for visually impaired individuals. By offering customized services and accessible banking, UBA Ghana continues to lead in financial inclusion and innovation, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The award also celebrates UBA Ghana’s dedication to driving positive change through educational initiatives. Key highlights of its CSR efforts include UBA Ghana’s flagship National Essay Competition which has empowered countless students by providing scholarships to pursue higher education and Read Africa project.

Commenting on behalf of the bank, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA Ghana, Henry Nii Dottey expressed gratitude to the organizers of the awards.

He remarked, “This recognition underscores our belief that a responsible business is a force for good. At UBA Ghana, we are not just focused on banking but on making a meaningful impact in the lives of people and the communities we serve.”

“We are delighted to be recognised with this award, which speaks of how our various initiatives such as Braille account, National Essay Competition, Read Africa initiatives are making a positive impact on the society. This further demonstrate our commitment in helping our community and the country by way of investing in education and promoting financial inclusion.”

UBA Ghana was part of the 31 companies honoured for their impactful contributions to Ghana’s financial and accountancy sectors.

This event celebrates the achievements and innovations driving excellence in the industry, positioning companies and professionals as examples of best practices in governance, transparency, and economic stewardship.