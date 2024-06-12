UBA Ghana Onboards 44 Graduates from Accelerated Management Program

UBA Ghana has welcomed 44 new employees as part of its Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) in May 2024.

This latest group represents the third cohort to successfully complete the program, following 14 graduates in the first cohort and 40 in the second.

Evelyn Effie Quansah, Head of Human Resources, praised the graduates for their commitment and hard work over the six-month program. The training included both classroom instruction and practical, on-the-job experiences to prepare them for their roles at the bank. Of the 49 participants who began the program, 44 successfully completed it and were officially onboarded.

“UBA remains dedicated to building staff capacity to drive profitability,” Quansah stated, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to continuous staff development.

Uzoechina Molokwu, Managing Director and CEO of UBA Ghana, also congratulated the new employees, urging them to strive for excellence and enhance the bank’s productivity. He emphasized the importance of upholding UBA’s core values of Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution, and integrating the UBA Persona into their daily work.

Molokwu provided valuable guidance, encouraging the new staff to focus on personal development, financial discipline, and adherence to established protocols. He stressed the necessity of discipline and accountability in their professional journey.

The newly inducted staff expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to contributing to the bank’s growth and success.

UBA’s GMAP aims to train and recruit talented individuals to fill critical vacancies, reduce unemployment, and develop essential human capital for the bank.