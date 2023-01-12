UBA Ghana ranks number one in customer experience

UBA Ghana has been ranked the highest in the retail segment of the Ghana Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey 2022 conducted by KPMG Ghana.

It was closely followed by Standard Chartered, ABSA, CalBank and NIB, in that order.

Mr Anthony Sarpong, a Senior Partner KPMG in Ghana, in a forward to the survey report, said more than ever before, getting customer experience right created an enduring competitive advantage not just for banks but all service providers whether in the private or public sector.

He said for financial services providers, it was a critical success factor, especially going forward as business and operating models had been disrupted.

“Considering this, expectations have been heightened exponentially as customers expect their best experiences to be replicated irrespective of industry,” he added.

He said customers now preferred to patronise brands that were aligned with their values in line with their changing priorities, hence, it was important for banks to keep environmental, social, and governance at the heart of their operations as sustainability was now a top priority.

Mr Sarpong said additionally, with remote working arrangements becoming normalised coupled with an accelerating digital agenda, convenience had become deeply embedded in the lives of people.

He said as the digital momentum grew, cyber threats also continued to persist, and that banks were left to find a fine balance between meeting customers’ needs and keeping their money safe, stressing that digital maturity for organisations was now a must have in today’s world.

“In fact, a customer strategy must go hand in hand with a digital strategy in order to meet and exceed expectations,” he said.

The Senior Partner said ultimately, building a customer-centric organisation was what all business leaders should aim for.

The insights from the report is expected to help banks rethink their approach to customer experience.

The report said competition in the retail segment was relatively more intense compared to other banking segments largely due to the low cost of switching banks.

“More so, retail customers are spoilt for choice and desire banking experiences that suit their lifestyle,” the report said.

Mr Chris Ofikulu, Managing Director & CEO of UBA Ghana, said, “This recognition is a great honour for the Bank and a validation of our customer first philosophy.”

He said they were humbled and at the same take tremendous pride to have been the only bank to score above 80 per cent in the retail customer experience survey.

“This number one ranking is a clear indication of the hard work and dedication of our customer service representatives across our offices, who consistently go the extra mile and beyond to provide outstanding customer service.”