UBA Ghana Read Africa Continues to Promote literacy in Ghana

Continuing its dominant strides in enhancing literacy and educational capacity, UBA Ghana has once again undertaken a successful chapter of its literacy project, known as Read Africa.

This edition took place at the St. Johns Grammar Senior High School in Accra. Rooted in the UBA Foundation’s vision, this initiative aims to ignite a passion for reading among the youth while nurturing critical thinking skills.

Leading the UBA Ghana team during this programme were Henry Nii Dottey, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, and Evans Sallah, Country Head of Internal Control. In a succinct yet impactful ceremony, they presented a meaningful gift a copy of ‘Segu’, an African literature masterpiece penned by Maryse Conde from Guadeloupe.

Henry Nii Dottey stated, “The act of donating literature books reflects our deep dedication to education and our belief in the influential role of reading in shaping young minds.”

He further emphasized that the UBA Foundation operates within three key spheres: Education, Empowerment, and Environment. The book donation aligns with the educational thrust of the foundation.

In addition, Mr. Dottey seized the opportunity to enlighten the students about UBA’s flagship National Essay Competition, an annual event that has reached its 10th year milestone. He encouraged the students to actively participate, revealing that 27 students have already benefited from a total of US$90,000.00 through the competition.

Mr. Evans Sallah, on his part, conveyed his elation at contributing to the initiative that bestows knowledge upon the young, potentially shaping a brighter future. His advice for the students resonated with the call for commitment, discipline, and diligence the cornerstones of success.

Mr. Kwabena Boateng, Assistant Head (Administration) at St John Grammar SHS, who received the books on behalf of the school, expressed his immense gratitude to UBA Ghana for investing in the children’s education. UBA Ghana’s investment in education drew his commendation, and he urged other corporate entities to emulate this example of educational support.

Among the beneficiaries were students who received both books and gifts from UBA. Their enthusiasm for the donated book was palpable, accompanied by a pledge to earnestly read the book. The asked from more support from UBA.

Overall, UBA Ghana’s Read Africa initiative shines as a remarkable paradigm of corporate social responsibility, making a substantial contribution to the advancement of education and literacy nationwide. This initiative kindles a thirst for reading, knowledge acquisition, and learning among the youth, setting the stage for a brighter and better-educated future for Ghana.