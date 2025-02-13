UBA Ghana Wins Three Awards from Global Business and Finance Magazine

UBA Ghana has been recognized with three top awards by the Global Business and Finance Magazine Awards:

Best Digital Bank Ghana 2025

Best ESG & Sustainability Bank Ghana 2025

Bank of the Year – Corporate & Commercial Banking Ghana 2025

These awards reaffirm UBA Ghana’s leadership in digital banking, commitment to sustainability, and excellence in corporate and commercial banking.

Leading Digital Innovation

UBA Ghana has consistently pioneered digital transformation, integrating technology to enhance customer experience.

Winning Best Digital Bank Ghana 2025 highlights the bank’s successful deployment of user-friendly digital solutions, including Leo, Mobile App, and Online Banking, which have made banking more convenient, secure, and efficient.

Commitment to Sustainability and Financial Inclusion

The Best ESG & Sustainability Bank Ghana 2025 award recognizes UBA Ghana’s dedication to responsible banking and financial inclusion.

The bank has introduced ESG-driven initiatives, including braille account opening forms, the first of its kind in Ghana, to promote accessibility and inclusivity in banking.

Excellence in Corporate & Commercial Banking

UBA Ghana’s recognition as Bank of the Year – Corporate & Commercial Banking Ghana 2025 reflects its strong partnerships with businesses and tailored financial solutions. The bank continues to provide strategic financial services that support business expansion and investment in Ghana.

Commenting on the awards, Uzoechina Molokwu, MD/CEO of UBA Ghana, expressed appreciation: “We are honoured to receive these awards, which recognize our pursuit of excellence. This achievement is a demonstration of our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services. These awards inspire us to continue driving innovation, sustainability, and outstanding financial solutions for our customers.”

UBA Ghana remains committed to delivering superior banking services.