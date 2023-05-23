UBA Ghana Wins Two Awards from International Business Magazine

UBA Ghana has recently been recognised for its outstanding achievements by the International Business Magazine Awards, winning two awards. The bank was named winner for Preferred Banking Platform Ghana 2023 and Preferred Bank for Business Ghana 2023.

International Business Magazine is a well-established platform that recognised exceptional achievements of global leaders, corporates, and industrial talents in the international Business and Finance arena.

Chris Ofikulu, the Regional CEO for UBA West Africa and Managing Director of UBA Ghana expressed his delight at the results, saying, “The awards reinforce that UBA banking services have been, continue to be a key differentiator for us in the sector. We are proud to have received this recognition from the International Business Magazine Awards. Winning these two awards demonstrates the bank’s dedication to delivering tailored solutions for individuals and businesses.”

Mr Ofikulu explained that UBA is committed to building the strongest domestic and African brand by offering banking products that meet the needs of their customers through highly a qualified team of dedicated experts.

In conclusion, he said, “We are proud of the industry recognition that acknowledges our bank’s efforts in these two categories, and we are extremely grateful for it.”